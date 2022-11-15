English
    Indiabulls Hsg Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,229.78 crore, down 0.13% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indiabulls Housing Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,229.78 crore in September 2022 down 0.13% from Rs. 2,232.79 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 289.48 crore in September 2022 up 1.1% from Rs. 286.34 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,825.63 crore in September 2022 down 7.75% from Rs. 1,978.94 crore in September 2021.

    Indiabulls Hsg EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.41 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.43 in September 2021.

    Indiabulls Hsg shares closed at 131.50 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.64% returns over the last 6 months and -41.93% over the last 12 months.

    Indiabulls Housing Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,229.782,075.212,232.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,229.782,075.212,232.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost137.9571.89100.42
    Depreciation22.5618.0018.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies226.0055.78104.53
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.7551.0149.19
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,801.521,878.531,960.00
    Other Income1.552.510.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,803.071,881.041,960.29
    Interest1,410.111,495.251,570.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax392.96385.79389.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax392.96385.79389.78
    Tax103.4899.15103.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities289.48286.64286.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period289.48286.64286.34
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates289.48286.64286.34
    Equity Share Capital89.7289.7289.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.416.406.43
    Diluted EPS6.416.406.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.416.406.43
    Diluted EPS6.416.406.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:11 am