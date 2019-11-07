Indiabulls Hsg Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3,419.54 crore, down 14.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,419.54 crore in September 2019 down 14.09% from Rs. 3,980.39 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 709.52 crore in September 2019 down 32.05% from Rs. 1,044.15 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,945.85 crore in September 2019 down 25.49% from Rs. 3,953.87 crore in September 2018.

Indiabulls Hsg EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.59 in September 2019 from Rs. 24.48 in September 2018.

Indiabulls Hsg shares closed at 219.40 on November 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -68.04% returns over the last 6 months and -73.54% over the last 12 months.