Indiabulls Hsg Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,189.31 crore, down 7.69% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indiabulls Housing Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,189.31 crore in March 2022 down 7.69% from Rs. 2,371.71 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 306.75 crore in March 2022 up 11.05% from Rs. 276.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,935.21 crore in March 2022 down 1.95% from Rs. 1,973.63 crore in March 2021.

Indiabulls Hsg EPS has increased to Rs. 6.88 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.20 in March 2021.

Indiabulls Hsg shares closed at 120.35 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -41.19% returns over the last 6 months and -42.49% over the last 12 months.

Indiabulls Housing Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,189.31 2,274.36 2,371.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,189.31 2,274.36 2,371.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 91.96 53.42 15.72
Depreciation 19.75 20.42 22.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 91.96 53.42 316.49
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 72.00 149.93 116.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,913.64 1,997.17 1,900.71
Other Income 1.82 3.44 50.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,915.46 2,000.61 1,950.96
Interest 1,542.99 1,576.52 1,594.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 372.47 424.09 356.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 372.47 424.09 356.83
Tax 65.72 121.12 80.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 306.75 302.97 276.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 306.75 302.97 276.23
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 306.75 302.97 276.23
Equity Share Capital 89.11 89.71 89.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.88 6.80 6.20
Diluted EPS 6.88 6.77 6.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.88 6.80 6.20
Diluted EPS 6.88 6.77 6.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

