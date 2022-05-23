Indiabulls Hsg Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,189.31 crore, down 7.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,189.31 crore in March 2022 down 7.69% from Rs. 2,371.71 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 306.75 crore in March 2022 up 11.05% from Rs. 276.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,935.21 crore in March 2022 down 1.95% from Rs. 1,973.63 crore in March 2021.

Indiabulls Hsg EPS has increased to Rs. 6.88 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.20 in March 2021.

Indiabulls Hsg shares closed at 120.35 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -41.19% returns over the last 6 months and -42.49% over the last 12 months.