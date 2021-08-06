Indiabulls Hsg Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,320.69 crore, down 9.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,320.69 crore in June 2021 down 9.86% from Rs. 2,574.59 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 281.69 crore in June 2021 up 3.24% from Rs. 272.84 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,939.58 crore in June 2021 down 12.93% from Rs. 2,227.71 crore in June 2020.

Indiabulls Hsg EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.32 in June 2021 from Rs. 6.51 in June 2020.

Indiabulls Hsg shares closed at 270.25 on August 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.52% returns over the last 6 months and 41.98% over the last 12 months.