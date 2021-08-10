MARKET NEWS

Indiabulls Hsg Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,320.69 crore, down 9.86% Y-o-Y

August 10, 2021 / 01:31 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indiabulls Housing Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,320.69 crore in June 2021 down 9.86% from Rs. 2,574.59 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 281.69 crore in June 2021 up 3.24% from Rs. 272.84 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,939.58 crore in June 2021 down 12.93% from Rs. 2,227.71 crore in June 2020.

Indiabulls Hsg EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.32 in June 2021 from Rs. 6.51 in June 2020.

Indiabulls Hsg shares closed at 267.40 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.18% returns over the last 6 months and 30.63% over the last 12 months.

Indiabulls Housing Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations2,320.692,371.712,574.59
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,320.692,371.712,574.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost115.0415.7288.18
Depreciation18.5422.6726.30
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies213.81316.49246.10
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses57.32116.1216.24
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,915.981,900.712,197.77
Other Income5.0650.253.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,921.041,950.962,201.41
Interest1,551.601,594.131,846.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax369.44356.83354.45
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax369.44356.83354.45
Tax87.7580.6081.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities281.69276.23272.84
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period281.69276.23272.84
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates281.69276.23272.84
Equity Share Capital89.0989.0783.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.326.206.51
Diluted EPS6.316.196.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.326.206.51
Diluted EPS6.316.196.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Housing #Indiabulls Housing Finance #Indiabulls Hsg #Results
first published: Aug 10, 2021 01:22 pm

