Indiabulls Hsg consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 3,890.27 crore

|Indiabulls Housing Finance has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 3,890.27 crore and a net profit of Rs 1,054.72 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018.
|For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 2,955.99 crore and net profit was Rs 788.22 crore.
|Indiabulls Hsg shares closed at 1,298.55 on August 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -1.60% returns over the last 6 months and 8.60% over the last 12 months.
|Jun'18
|Mar'18
|Jun'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,890.27
|3,689.72
|2,955.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,890.27
|3,689.72
|2,955.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|209.03
|138.82
|133.25
|Depreciation
|8.43
|13.71
|7.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|116.28
|478.97
|252.11
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,556.53
|3,058.22
|2,563.18
|Other Income
|181.05
|277.50
|269.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,737.58
|3,335.72
|2,832.21
|Interest
|2,335.14
|2,093.01
|1,772.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,402.44
|1,242.71
|1,059.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1,402.44
|1,242.71
|1,059.99
|Tax
|353.76
|218.24
|276.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,048.68
|1,024.47
|783.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,048.68
|1,024.47
|783.62
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|6.04
|5.90
|4.60
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,054.72
|1,030.37
|788.22
|Equity Share Capital
|85.32
|85.31
|84.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|24.73
|24.16
|18.58
|Diluted EPS
|24.48
|23.91
|18.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|24.73
|24.16
|18.58
|Diluted EPS
|24.48
|23.91
|18.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited