Indiabulls Hsg consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 3,890.27 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 3,890.27 3,689.72 2,955.99 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 3,890.27 3,689.72 2,955.99 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 209.03 138.82 133.25 Depreciation 8.43 13.71 7.47 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 116.28 478.97 252.11 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,556.53 3,058.22 2,563.18 Other Income 181.05 277.50 269.03 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,737.58 3,335.72 2,832.21 Interest 2,335.14 2,093.01 1,772.21 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,402.44 1,242.71 1,059.99 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 1,402.44 1,242.71 1,059.99 Tax 353.76 218.24 276.37 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,048.68 1,024.47 783.62 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,048.68 1,024.47 783.62 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 6.04 5.90 4.60 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,054.72 1,030.37 788.22 Equity Share Capital 85.32 85.31 84.87 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 24.73 24.16 18.58 Diluted EPS 24.48 23.91 18.37 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 24.73 24.16 18.58 Diluted EPS 24.48 23.91 18.37 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited