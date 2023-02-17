Indiabulls Hsg Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,338.99 crore, up 2.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,338.99 crore in December 2022 up 2.84% from Rs. 2,274.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 290.97 crore in December 2022 down 3.96% from Rs. 302.97 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,817.19 crore in December 2022 down 10.09% from Rs. 2,021.03 crore in December 2021.