Indiabulls Hsg Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,338.99 crore, up 2.84% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indiabulls Housing Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,338.99 crore in December 2022 up 2.84% from Rs. 2,274.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 290.97 crore in December 2022 down 3.96% from Rs. 302.97 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,817.19 crore in December 2022 down 10.09% from Rs. 2,021.03 crore in December 2021.

Indiabulls Housing Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,338.99 2,229.78 2,274.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,338.99 2,229.78 2,274.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 200.21 137.95 53.42
Depreciation 22.99 22.56 20.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 266.52 226.00 53.42
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 55.70 41.75 149.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,793.57 1,801.52 1,997.17
Other Income 0.63 1.55 3.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,794.20 1,803.07 2,000.61
Interest 1,389.40 1,410.11 1,576.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 404.80 392.96 424.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 404.80 392.96 424.09
Tax 113.83 103.48 121.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 290.97 289.48 302.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 290.97 289.48 302.97
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 290.97 289.48 302.97
Equity Share Capital 89.72 89.72 89.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.49 6.41 6.80
Diluted EPS 6.42 6.41 6.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.49 6.41 6.80
Diluted EPS 6.42 6.41 6.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited