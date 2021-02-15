Indiabulls Hsg Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,513.25 crore, down 25.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,513.25 crore in December 2020 down 25.4% from Rs. 3,369.16 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 329.32 crore in December 2020 down 40.31% from Rs. 551.70 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,168.31 crore in December 2020 down 19.36% from Rs. 2,689.01 crore in December 2019.

Indiabulls Hsg EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.39 in December 2020 from Rs. 12.90 in December 2019.

Indiabulls Hsg shares closed at 236.85 on February 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 8.65% returns over the last 6 months and -30.29% over the last 12 months.