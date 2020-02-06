Indiabulls Hsg Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3,369.16 crore, down 20.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,369.16 crore in December 2019 down 20.48% from Rs. 4,236.80 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 551.70 crore in December 2019 down 44.02% from Rs. 985.51 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,689.01 crore in December 2019 down 30.12% from Rs. 3,848.11 crore in December 2018.

Indiabulls Hsg EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.90 in December 2019 from Rs. 23.09 in December 2018.

Indiabulls Hsg shares closed at 276.70 on February 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -41.96% returns over the last 6 months and -57.13% over the last 12 months.