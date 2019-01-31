Indiabulls Hsg Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4,236.80 crore, up 26.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,236.80 crore in December 2018 up 26.5% from Rs. 3,349.17 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 985.51 crore in December 2018 down 15.6% from Rs. 1,167.73 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,848.11 crore in December 2018 up 9.3% from Rs. 3,520.55 crore in December 2017.

Indiabulls Hsg EPS has decreased to Rs. 23.09 in December 2018 from Rs. 27.45 in December 2017.

Indiabulls Hsg shares closed at 672.90 on January 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -49.81% returns over the last 6 months and -52.45% over the last 12 months.