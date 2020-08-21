172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|indiabulls-housing-finance-q1-net-profit-down-66-to-rs-273-crore-5739711.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 07:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indiabulls Housing Finance Q1 net profit down 66% to Rs 273 crore

Total income fell 33.7 percent to Rs 2,578 crore during April-June of 2020-21 as against Rs 3,386 crore in the same period of 2019-20, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IBHFL) said in a regulatory filing.

Representative image
 
 
Indiabulls Housing Finance on August 21 reported nearly 66 percent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 273 crore for the first quarter ended June of the current fiscal year. The housing financier had posted a net profit of Rs 802 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income fell 33.7 percent to Rs 2,578 crore during April-June of 2020-21 as against Rs 3,386 crore in the same period of 2019-20, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IBHFL) said in a regulatory filing.

IBHFL said former RBI deputy governor S S Mundra has been appointed as the non-executive chairman of the company with effect from August 12, 2020.

Sameer Gehlaut has relinquished the office of executive chairman, and has been re-designated as a non-executive director on the board, it added.

The company plans to grow its assets under management (AUM) in the current fiscal by about 12 percent.

Besides, it said 40 percent of target borrowing for FY21 has already been done, and 20 percent has been tied up. Thus, 60 percent of the borrowing plan for FY21 is achieved as on date.

The company's main business is financing by way of loans for purchase or construction of residential houses, commercial real estate and certain other purposes.

Shares of IBHFL on Friday closed 0.44 percent lower at Rs 203.10 apiece on the BSE.
First Published on Aug 21, 2020 06:44 pm

