    Indiabulls Housing Finance net profit down 8% in December quarter

    The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 302.97 crore in the quarter, down from Rs 329.32 crore a year ago.

    Moneycontrol Research
    February 09, 2022 / 06:43 PM IST
    Representational image.

     
     
    Mortgage lender Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd on February 9 reported an 8 percent decline in its consolidated net profit in the December quarter due to lower revenue.

    Revenue from operations fell 9.5 percent to Rs 2,274.36 crore from Rs 2,513.25 crore a year ago.

    Revenue from operations fell 9.5 percent to Rs 2,274.36 crore from Rs 2,513.25 crore a year ago.

    Its loan book was at Rs 60,979 crore, down 4.81 percent from Rs 64,062 crore as on September 30.

    "Quarterly earnings showing steady QoQ growth for the last four quarters. AUM consolidation is approaching an end. Base formed for 15%+ annualised growth from FY23 onwards.  Strong capital adequacy, low gearing, high liquidity, and robust provisioning provide a strong balance sheet foundation for growth from FY23," the company said in a statement.

    The company disbursed total retail loans worth Rs 2,800 crore in Q3, a run rate of Rs 900 crore per month. This will scale up to Rs 18,000 crore by FY23 and Rs 24,000 crore by FY24, the statement added.

    Gross NPAs were at 3.18 percent as on December 31 versus 2.69 percent as on September 30 and 2.86 percent as on June 30. Net NPAs were at 1.80 percent as on December 31 compared to 1.53 percent a quarter ago.


    "Marginal increase in NPA is technical in nature and will get rolled back over the next two to three quarters," the firm said in its BSE release.


    Total Provisions at Rs 2774 crore is at 4.5 percent of loan book, which is 3.1x times the regulatory requirement and 118 percent of Gross NPAs.

    "High provision cushion places the portfolio in a strong position to negotiate any macroeconomic uncertainties strengthening the foundation for growth from FY23 onwards," the company noted, adding that it "has seen strong recoveries in the last two quarters".

    On the back of a pick up in the real estate sector, the company expects this trend to continue through Q4FY22 and FY23.

    The company said the institutionalisation process of the board has been going on for the last few years. In the December quarter, promoter and founder Sameer Gehlaut cut his stake in the firm which was bought by marquee global institutional investors.

    "We have since rationalised board committees to tighten board oversight with all key committees such as Audit, Risk Management, ESG being chaired by independent directors with relevant experience. The Board now has regular and direct oversight on all key areas of executive operations," the firm said in a notice to exchanges.

    As a next step, significant institutional investors will be offered board seats, thus bringing direct institutional oversight into the operations of the company. “Subject to receipt of regulatory approvals, we will conclude the process of de-promoterization in CY2022. We will continue to engage with strategic investors to bolster capital and enhance credit ratings,” the notice said.

    The board has also approved best-in-class corporate governance practices. The company said it is voluntarily applying to be a part of NSE Prime – a set of norms that prescribes strict corporate governance standards.

    The firm also constituted an ESG committee, chaired by Justice Gyan Sudha Misra, to review the ESG initiatives being taken by the company in partnership with S&P and Sustainalytics.

    "The existing management team has been bolstered with new talent in IT, IT security and Compliance and together will drive the new asset-light business model," it added.

    Tags: #December quarter earnings #Indiabulls Housing Finance
    first published: Feb 9, 2022 05:46 pm
