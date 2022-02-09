Indiabulls Housing Finance net profit down 8% in December quarter

Representational image.

Mortgage lender Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd on February 9 reported an 8 percent decline in its consolidated net profit in the December quarter due to lower revenue. The firm reported a consolidated profit of Rs 302.97 crore in the quarter, down from Rs 329.32 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations fell 9.5 percent to Rs 2,274.36 crore from Rs 2,513.25 crore a year ago. Its loan book was at Rs 60,979 crore, down 4.81 percent from Rs 64,062 crore as on September 30.

Ceat share price falls 7% after reporting loss for December quarter "Quarterly earnings showing steady QoQ growth for the last four quarters. AUM consolidation is approaching an end. Base formed for 15%+ annualised growth from FY23 onwards. Strong capital adequacy, low gearing, high liquidity, and robust provisioning provide a strong balance sheet foundation for growth from FY23," the company said in a statement. The company disbursed total retail loans worth Rs 2,800 crore in Q3, a run rate of Rs 900 crore per month. This will scale up to Rs 18,000 crore by FY23 and Rs 24,000 crore by FY24, the statement added. Gross NPAs were at 3.18 percent as on December 31 versus 2.69 percent as on September 30 and 2.86 percent as on June 30. Net NPAs were at 1.80 percent as on December 31 compared to 1.53 percent a quarter ago.

"Marginal increase in NPA is technical in nature and will get rolled back over the next two to three quarters," the firm said in its BSE release.

Total Provisions at Rs 2774 crore is at 4.5 percent of loan book, which is 3.1x times the regulatory requirement and 118 percent of Gross NPAs.