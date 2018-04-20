Indiabulls Housing Fin Q4 net profit jumps 23% to Rs 1,030 cr

Mortgage lender Indiabulls Housing Finance today reported a 23 percent jump in its net profit at Rs 1,030 crore in the quarter ended March, helped by higher loan growth and lower expenses.

The company had reported a profit after tax of Rs 840 crore in the same period last year.

"The growth in profit is primarily driven by loan growth, lower operating expenses and some pick up in fee income," company's vice-chairman and managing director, Gagan Banga, said.

The mortgage lender saw higher demand for housing loans from tier 1 and 2 cities, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune, among others.

For the fiscal 2018, the company reported a 32.4 percent jump in its net profit at Rs 3,847 crore from Rs 2,906.4 crore.

It's balance sheet grew 27.2 percent to Rs 1,31,902.8 crore as at March-end from Rs 1,03,705.4 in the fiscal ended March 31, 2017.

Loans assets grew 34.3 percent to Rs 1,22,577.8 crore from Rs 91,301.3 crore in the previous fiscal.

Gross non-performing assets stood at 0.77 percent compared to 0.85 percent, while net NPA was at 0.34 percent compared to 0.36 percent.

The company raised Rs 45,000 crore from debt market during FY18 and plans to raise Rs 50,000 crore in the current fiscal, Banga said.

The company's cost to income reduced to 12.5 percent as compared to 13.3 percent in FY17.

Its scrip ended 1 percent down at Rs 1,354.6 on the BSE which closed at 34,415.58, down 0.03 percent.