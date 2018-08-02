Indiabulls Housing Fin Q1 net up 30% to Rs 1,049 cr

Indiabulls Housing Finance has reported a rise of 30 percent in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,048.68 crore for the quarter ended June. The company's net profit in the corresponding April-June period of 2017-18 stood at Rs 804.89 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company said its total revenue during the quarter increased to Rs 4,071.32 crore from Rs 3,288.24 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said it has adopted the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) from April 1, 2018 and the effective date of the transition is April 1, 2017.

On a standalone basis, the net profit in April-June period of 2018-19 was up 29 percent to Rs 967.95 crore against Rs 749.99 crore earlier. Income increased to Rs 3,789.45 crore from Rs 3,115.59 crore.

Stock of the company closed 1.22 percent higher at Rs 1301.15 on the BSE.