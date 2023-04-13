 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India VIX at 20-month low, indicates bullish outlook; experts warn against complacence

Ravindra Sonavane
Apr 13, 2023 / 12:45 PM IST

In the last eight sessions in a row, foreign institutional investors bought $1.14 billion in local equities 

The India Volatility Index, or India VIX, commonly known as the “fear index,” is close to a 20-month low, indicating that investors are bullish in their outlook for the stock market.

The reason VIX is called the “fear index” is because it is a measure of the expected volatility in the index over the next 30 days. Simply put, it reflects the market's expectation for how much an underlying asset will fluctuate, based on the prices of options contracts traded on the asset.

Last week, the India VIX fell to 11.79 points, the lowest level since July 2021. So far in April alone, the VIX has fallen 20 percent.