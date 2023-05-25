India Tourism D Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 154.76 crore, up 84.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Tourism Development Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 154.76 crore in March 2023 up 84.51% from Rs. 83.88 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.17 crore in March 2023 up 273.52% from Rs. 3.79 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.55 crore in March 2023 up 2449.56% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2022.
India Tourism D EPS has increased to Rs. 1.66 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.45 in March 2022.
India Tourism D shares closed at 323.05 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.67% returns over the last 6 months and -4.03% over the last 12 months.
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|154.76
|116.80
|83.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|154.76
|116.80
|83.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|38.90
|25.60
|13.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.72
|--
|7.59
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.74
|--
|0.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|31.87
|29.93
|25.84
|Depreciation
|1.18
|1.87
|1.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|54.32
|37.83
|42.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22.51
|21.56
|-7.83
|Other Income
|2.87
|6.33
|5.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.37
|27.90
|-2.68
|Interest
|0.13
|0.34
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|25.24
|27.55
|-2.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|3.67
|P/L Before Tax
|25.24
|27.55
|0.83
|Tax
|11.05
|4.64
|-3.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|14.20
|22.91
|3.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.03
|-0.04
|-0.16
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|14.17
|22.87
|3.79
|Equity Share Capital
|85.77
|85.77
|85.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.66
|2.67
|0.45
|Diluted EPS
|1.66
|2.67
|0.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.66
|2.67
|0.45
|Diluted EPS
|1.66
|2.67
|0.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited