    India Tourism D Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 154.76 crore, up 84.51% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 10:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Tourism Development Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 154.76 crore in March 2023 up 84.51% from Rs. 83.88 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.17 crore in March 2023 up 273.52% from Rs. 3.79 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.55 crore in March 2023 up 2449.56% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2022.

    India Tourism D EPS has increased to Rs. 1.66 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.45 in March 2022.

    India Tourism D shares closed at 323.05 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.67% returns over the last 6 months and -4.03% over the last 12 months.

    India Tourism Development Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations154.76116.8083.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations154.76116.8083.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials38.9025.6013.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.72--7.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.74--0.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.8729.9325.84
    Depreciation1.181.871.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses54.3237.8342.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.5121.56-7.83
    Other Income2.876.335.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.3727.90-2.68
    Interest0.130.340.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.2427.55-2.84
    Exceptional Items----3.67
    P/L Before Tax25.2427.550.83
    Tax11.054.64-3.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.2022.913.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.03-0.04-0.16
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.1722.873.79
    Equity Share Capital85.7785.7785.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.662.670.45
    Diluted EPS1.662.670.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.662.670.45
    Diluted EPS1.662.670.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 25, 2023 10:33 am