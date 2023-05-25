India Tourism D Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 154.76 crore, up 84.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 154.76 crore in March 2023 up 84.51% from Rs. 83.88 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.17 crore in March 2023 up 273.52% from Rs. 3.79 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.55 crore in March 2023 up 2449.56% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2022.

India Tourism D EPS has increased to Rs. 1.66 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.45 in March 2022.

India Tourism D shares closed at 323.05 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.67% returns over the last 6 months and -4.03% over the last 12 months.