India Tourism D Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.88 crore, up 8.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Tourism Development Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 83.88 crore in March 2022 up 8.75% from Rs. 77.13 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.79 crore in March 2022 down 74.46% from Rs. 14.85 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2022 down 107.82% from Rs. 14.45 crore in March 2021.
India Tourism D EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.82 in March 2021.
India Tourism D shares closed at 308.95 on June 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.18% returns over the last 6 months and -20.38% over the last 12 months.
|
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|83.88
|88.22
|77.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|83.88
|88.22
|77.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.59
|27.17
|6.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.59
|--
|8.24
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.77
|--
|-1.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|25.84
|22.63
|24.61
|Depreciation
|1.55
|1.60
|1.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|42.38
|33.41
|36.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.83
|3.41
|1.09
|Other Income
|5.15
|3.76
|11.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.68
|7.17
|12.67
|Interest
|0.17
|0.17
|0.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.84
|7.00
|12.17
|Exceptional Items
|3.67
|0.36
|2.20
|P/L Before Tax
|0.83
|7.36
|14.37
|Tax
|-3.12
|6.10
|-0.79
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.96
|1.26
|15.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.16
|-0.05
|-0.31
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.79
|1.21
|14.85
|Equity Share Capital
|85.77
|85.77
|85.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.45
|0.16
|1.82
|Diluted EPS
|0.45
|0.16
|1.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.45
|0.16
|1.82
|Diluted EPS
|0.45
|0.16
|1.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
