India Tourism D Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.88 crore, up 8.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.88 crore in March 2022 up 8.75% from Rs. 77.13 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.79 crore in March 2022 down 74.46% from Rs. 14.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2022 down 107.82% from Rs. 14.45 crore in March 2021.

India Tourism D EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.82 in March 2021.

India Tourism D shares closed at 308.95 on June 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.18% returns over the last 6 months and -20.38% over the last 12 months.