English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    India Tourism D Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 116.92 crore, up 23.18% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 01:00 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Tourism Development Corporation are:Net Sales at Rs 116.92 crore in June 2023 up 23.18% from Rs. 94.91 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.83 crore in June 2023 up 62.5% from Rs. 10.97 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.31 crore in June 2023 up 38.63% from Rs. 19.70 crore in June 2022.
    India Tourism D EPS has increased to Rs. 2.08 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.28 in June 2022.India Tourism D shares closed at 377.15 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.05% returns over the last 6 months and 14.88% over the last 12 months.
    India Tourism Development Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations116.92154.7694.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations116.92154.7694.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials37.2338.9022.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods--6.72--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks---0.74--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.6731.8722.75
    Depreciation1.621.181.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.6254.3232.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.7822.5114.73
    Other Income4.912.873.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.6925.3718.19
    Interest0.180.130.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.5125.2418.02
    Exceptional Items----0.03
    P/L Before Tax25.5125.2418.05
    Tax7.6411.057.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.8714.2011.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.04-0.03-0.03
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.8314.1710.97
    Equity Share Capital85.7785.7785.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.081.661.28
    Diluted EPS2.081.661.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.081.661.28
    Diluted EPS2.081.661.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #India Tourism D #India Tourism Development Corporation #Results
    first published: Aug 9, 2023 12:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!