India Tourism D Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.91 crore, up 114.32% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:09 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Tourism Development Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 94.91 crore in June 2022 up 114.32% from Rs. 44.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.97 crore in June 2022 up 595.26% from Rs. 2.21 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.70 crore in June 2022 up 847.12% from Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2021.

India Tourism D EPS has increased to Rs. 1.28 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in June 2021.

India Tourism D shares closed at 335.95 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.48% returns over the last 6 months and -7.41% over the last 12 months.

India Tourism Development Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 94.91 83.88 44.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 94.91 83.88 44.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 22.98 13.59 4.46
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 7.59 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.77 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.75 25.84 22.56
Depreciation 1.51 1.55 1.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.94 42.38 18.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.73 -7.83 -2.63
Other Income 3.46 5.15 3.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.19 -2.68 0.48
Interest 0.17 0.17 0.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.02 -2.84 0.18
Exceptional Items 0.03 3.67 0.01
P/L Before Tax 18.05 0.83 0.19
Tax 7.04 -3.12 2.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.00 3.96 -2.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.03 -0.16 0.14
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.97 3.79 -2.21
Equity Share Capital 85.77 85.77 85.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.28 0.45 -0.26
Diluted EPS 1.28 0.45 -0.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.28 0.45 -0.26
Diluted EPS 1.28 0.45 -0.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:00 am
