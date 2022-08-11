India Tourism D Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.91 crore, up 114.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Tourism Development Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 94.91 crore in June 2022 up 114.32% from Rs. 44.29 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.97 crore in June 2022 up 595.26% from Rs. 2.21 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.70 crore in June 2022 up 847.12% from Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2021.
India Tourism D EPS has increased to Rs. 1.28 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in June 2021.
India Tourism D shares closed at 335.95 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.48% returns over the last 6 months and -7.41% over the last 12 months.
|
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|94.91
|83.88
|44.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|94.91
|83.88
|44.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|22.98
|13.59
|4.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|7.59
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.77
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.75
|25.84
|22.56
|Depreciation
|1.51
|1.55
|1.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|32.94
|42.38
|18.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.73
|-7.83
|-2.63
|Other Income
|3.46
|5.15
|3.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.19
|-2.68
|0.48
|Interest
|0.17
|0.17
|0.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|18.02
|-2.84
|0.18
|Exceptional Items
|0.03
|3.67
|0.01
|P/L Before Tax
|18.05
|0.83
|0.19
|Tax
|7.04
|-3.12
|2.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|11.00
|3.96
|-2.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.03
|-0.16
|0.14
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|10.97
|3.79
|-2.21
|Equity Share Capital
|85.77
|85.77
|85.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.28
|0.45
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|1.28
|0.45
|-0.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.28
|0.45
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|1.28
|0.45
|-0.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited