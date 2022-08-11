English
    India Tourism D Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.91 crore, up 114.32% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2022 / 10:09 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Tourism Development Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 94.91 crore in June 2022 up 114.32% from Rs. 44.29 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.97 crore in June 2022 up 595.26% from Rs. 2.21 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.70 crore in June 2022 up 847.12% from Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2021.

    India Tourism D EPS has increased to Rs. 1.28 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in June 2021.

    Close

    India Tourism D shares closed at 335.95 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.48% returns over the last 6 months and -7.41% over the last 12 months.

    India Tourism Development Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations94.9183.8844.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations94.9183.8844.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.9813.594.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods--7.59--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.77--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.7525.8422.56
    Depreciation1.511.551.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.9442.3818.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.73-7.83-2.63
    Other Income3.465.153.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.19-2.680.48
    Interest0.170.170.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.02-2.840.18
    Exceptional Items0.033.670.01
    P/L Before Tax18.050.830.19
    Tax7.04-3.122.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.003.96-2.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.03-0.160.14
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.973.79-2.21
    Equity Share Capital85.7785.7785.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.280.45-0.26
    Diluted EPS1.280.45-0.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.280.45-0.26
    Diluted EPS1.280.45-0.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:00 am
