India Tourism D Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.91 crore, up 114.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.91 crore in June 2022 up 114.32% from Rs. 44.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.97 crore in June 2022 up 595.26% from Rs. 2.21 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.70 crore in June 2022 up 847.12% from Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2021.

India Tourism D EPS has increased to Rs. 1.28 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in June 2021.

India Tourism D shares closed at 335.95 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.48% returns over the last 6 months and -7.41% over the last 12 months.