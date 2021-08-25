India Tourism D Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 44.29 crore, up 54.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.29 crore in June 2021 up 54.44% from Rs. 28.68 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.21 crore in June 2021 up 84.26% from Rs. 14.08 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2021 up 119.49% from Rs. 10.67 crore in June 2020.

India Tourism D shares closed at 382.65 on August 24, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.42% returns over the last 6 months and 57.31% over the last 12 months.