India Tourism D Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116.80 crore, up 32.4% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:12 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Tourism Development Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 116.80 crore in December 2022 up 32.4% from Rs. 88.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.87 crore in December 2022 up 1785.63% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.77 crore in December 2022 up 239.45% from Rs. 8.77 crore in December 2021.

India Tourism Development Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 116.80 91.05 88.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 116.80 91.05 88.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 25.60 19.56 27.17
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.93 25.38 22.63
Depreciation 1.87 2.21 1.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 37.83 34.38 33.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.56 9.53 3.41
Other Income 6.33 5.39 3.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.90 14.92 7.17
Interest 0.34 0.17 0.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.55 14.75 7.00
Exceptional Items -- 0.53 0.36
P/L Before Tax 27.55 15.28 7.36
Tax 4.64 2.92 6.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.91 12.35 1.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.04 -0.04 -0.05
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.87 12.32 1.21
Equity Share Capital 85.77 85.77 85.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.67 1.56 0.16
Diluted EPS 2.67 1.56 0.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.67 1.56 0.16
Diluted EPS 2.67 1.56 0.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited