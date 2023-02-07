India Tourism D Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116.80 crore, up 32.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Tourism Development Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 116.80 crore in December 2022 up 32.4% from Rs. 88.22 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.87 crore in December 2022 up 1785.63% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.77 crore in December 2022 up 239.45% from Rs. 8.77 crore in December 2021.
India Tourism D EPS has increased to Rs. 2.67 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2021.
India Tourism D shares closed at 334.45 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.87% returns over the last 6 months and -11.94% over the last 12 months.
|
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|116.80
|91.05
|88.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|116.80
|91.05
|88.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|25.60
|19.56
|27.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|29.93
|25.38
|22.63
|Depreciation
|1.87
|2.21
|1.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|37.83
|34.38
|33.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.56
|9.53
|3.41
|Other Income
|6.33
|5.39
|3.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|27.90
|14.92
|7.17
|Interest
|0.34
|0.17
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|27.55
|14.75
|7.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.53
|0.36
|P/L Before Tax
|27.55
|15.28
|7.36
|Tax
|4.64
|2.92
|6.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|22.91
|12.35
|1.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.04
|-0.04
|-0.05
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|22.87
|12.32
|1.21
|Equity Share Capital
|85.77
|85.77
|85.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.67
|1.56
|0.16
|Diluted EPS
|2.67
|1.56
|0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.67
|1.56
|0.16
|Diluted EPS
|2.67
|1.56
|0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited