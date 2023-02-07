India Tourism D Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116.80 crore, up 32.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 116.80 crore in December 2022 up 32.4% from Rs. 88.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.87 crore in December 2022 up 1785.63% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.77 crore in December 2022 up 239.45% from Rs. 8.77 crore in December 2021.