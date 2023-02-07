English
    India Tourism D Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116.80 crore, up 32.4% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Tourism Development Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 116.80 crore in December 2022 up 32.4% from Rs. 88.22 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.87 crore in December 2022 up 1785.63% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.77 crore in December 2022 up 239.45% from Rs. 8.77 crore in December 2021.

    India Tourism Development Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations116.8091.0588.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations116.8091.0588.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.6019.5627.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.9325.3822.63
    Depreciation1.872.211.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses37.8334.3833.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.569.533.41
    Other Income6.335.393.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.9014.927.17
    Interest0.340.170.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.5514.757.00
    Exceptional Items--0.530.36
    P/L Before Tax27.5515.287.36
    Tax4.642.926.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.9112.351.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.04-0.04-0.05
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.8712.321.21
    Equity Share Capital85.7785.7785.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.671.560.16
    Diluted EPS2.671.560.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.671.560.16
    Diluted EPS2.671.560.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
