India Tourism D Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 88.22 crore, up 102.97% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 12:33 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Tourism Development Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 88.22 crore in December 2021 up 102.97% from Rs. 43.47 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2021 up 112.48% from Rs. 9.72 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.77 crore in December 2021 up 242.83% from Rs. 6.14 crore in December 2020.
India Tourism D EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.22 in December 2020.
India Tourism D shares closed at 368.45 on February 17, 2022 (NSE)
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|88.22
|68.43
|43.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|88.22
|68.43
|43.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|27.17
|14.06
|8.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.63
|28.82
|26.54
|Depreciation
|1.60
|1.65
|1.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|33.41
|25.00
|18.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.41
|-1.10
|-11.38
|Other Income
|3.76
|3.11
|3.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.17
|2.01
|-7.89
|Interest
|0.17
|0.33
|0.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7.00
|1.68
|-8.13
|Exceptional Items
|0.36
|0.36
|-0.37
|P/L Before Tax
|7.36
|2.05
|-8.50
|Tax
|6.10
|-2.19
|0.61
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.26
|4.24
|-9.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.05
|-0.17
|-0.61
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.21
|4.07
|-9.72
|Equity Share Capital
|85.77
|85.77
|85.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.16
|0.47
|-1.22
|Diluted EPS
|0.16
|0.47
|-1.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.16
|0.47
|-1.22
|Diluted EPS
|0.16
|0.47
|-1.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
