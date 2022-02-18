India Tourism D Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 88.22 crore, up 102.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.22 crore in December 2021 up 102.97% from Rs. 43.47 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2021 up 112.48% from Rs. 9.72 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.77 crore in December 2021 up 242.83% from Rs. 6.14 crore in December 2020.

India Tourism D EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.22 in December 2020.

India Tourism D shares closed at 368.45 on February 17, 2022 (NSE)