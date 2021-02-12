India Tourism D Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 43.47 crore, down 58.11% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2021 / 12:27 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Tourism Development Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 43.47 crore in December 2020 down 58.11% from Rs. 103.75 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.72 crore in December 2020 down 195.84% from Rs. 10.14 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.14 crore in December 2020 down 125.33% from Rs. 24.24 crore in December 2019.
India Tourism D shares closed at 302.25 on February 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.59% returns over the last 6 months and -4.86% over the last 12 months.
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|43.47
|26.58
|103.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|43.47
|26.58
|103.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.26
|2.87
|21.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|26.54
|26.56
|30.95
|Depreciation
|1.75
|1.54
|1.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.31
|16.84
|30.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.38
|-21.22
|18.19
|Other Income
|3.49
|3.09
|4.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.89
|-18.13
|22.57
|Interest
|0.24
|0.24
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.13
|-18.38
|22.39
|Exceptional Items
|-0.37
|1.06
|0.06
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.50
|-17.32
|22.44
|Tax
|0.61
|1.60
|12.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.11
|-18.92
|10.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.61
|0.66
|-0.09
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.72
|-18.26
|10.14
|Equity Share Capital
|85.77
|85.77
|85.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.22
|-2.18
|1.19
|Diluted EPS
|-1.22
|-2.18
|1.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.22
|-2.18
|1.19
|Diluted EPS
|-1.22
|-2.18
|1.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited