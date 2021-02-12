India Tourism D Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 43.47 crore, down 58.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.47 crore in December 2020 down 58.11% from Rs. 103.75 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.72 crore in December 2020 down 195.84% from Rs. 10.14 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.14 crore in December 2020 down 125.33% from Rs. 24.24 crore in December 2019.

India Tourism D shares closed at 302.25 on February 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.59% returns over the last 6 months and -4.86% over the last 12 months.