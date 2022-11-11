India Tourism D Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.24 crore, up 32.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Tourism Development Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 92.24 crore in September 2022 up 32.51% from Rs. 69.61 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.01 crore in September 2022 up 213.69% from Rs. 3.83 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.76 crore in September 2022 up 394.4% from Rs. 3.39 crore in September 2021.
India Tourism D EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in September 2021.
India Tourism D shares closed at 337.70 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.54% returns over the last 6 months and -12.80% over the last 12 months.
|
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|92.24
|96.27
|69.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|92.24
|96.27
|69.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|19.86
|23.12
|14.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|25.89
|23.39
|29.29
|Depreciation
|2.27
|1.57
|1.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|35.13
|33.82
|25.54
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.11
|14.37
|-1.10
|Other Income
|5.39
|3.22
|2.78
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.49
|17.59
|1.68
|Interest
|0.19
|0.19
|0.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|14.31
|17.40
|1.34
|Exceptional Items
|0.53
|0.03
|0.36
|P/L Before Tax
|14.83
|17.43
|1.70
|Tax
|2.91
|7.10
|-2.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|11.92
|10.33
|3.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.04
|-0.03
|-0.17
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|11.89
|10.30
|3.72
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.12
|0.23
|0.11
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|12.01
|10.53
|3.83
|Equity Share Capital
|85.77
|85.77
|85.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.18
|1.26
|0.19
|Diluted EPS
|1.18
|1.26
|0.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.18
|1.26
|0.19
|Diluted EPS
|1.18
|1.26
|0.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited