India Tourism D Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.24 crore, up 32.51% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Tourism Development Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 92.24 crore in September 2022 up 32.51% from Rs. 69.61 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.01 crore in September 2022 up 213.69% from Rs. 3.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.76 crore in September 2022 up 394.4% from Rs. 3.39 crore in September 2021.

India Tourism D EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in September 2021.

India Tourism D shares closed at 337.70 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.54% returns over the last 6 months and -12.80% over the last 12 months.

India Tourism Development Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 92.24 96.27 69.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 92.24 96.27 69.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 19.86 23.12 14.16
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.89 23.39 29.29
Depreciation 2.27 1.57 1.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 35.13 33.82 25.54
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.11 14.37 -1.10
Other Income 5.39 3.22 2.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.49 17.59 1.68
Interest 0.19 0.19 0.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.31 17.40 1.34
Exceptional Items 0.53 0.03 0.36
P/L Before Tax 14.83 17.43 1.70
Tax 2.91 7.10 -2.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.92 10.33 3.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.04 -0.03 -0.17
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.89 10.30 3.72
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.12 0.23 0.11
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.01 10.53 3.83
Equity Share Capital 85.77 85.77 85.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.18 1.26 0.19
Diluted EPS 1.18 1.26 0.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.18 1.26 0.19
Diluted EPS 1.18 1.26 0.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:15 am
