India Tourism D Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.24 crore, up 32.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.24 crore in September 2022 up 32.51% from Rs. 69.61 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.01 crore in September 2022 up 213.69% from Rs. 3.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.76 crore in September 2022 up 394.4% from Rs. 3.39 crore in September 2021.

India Tourism D EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in September 2021.

India Tourism D shares closed at 337.70 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.54% returns over the last 6 months and -12.80% over the last 12 months.