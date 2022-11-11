English
    India Tourism D Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.24 crore, up 32.51% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Tourism Development Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 92.24 crore in September 2022 up 32.51% from Rs. 69.61 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.01 crore in September 2022 up 213.69% from Rs. 3.83 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.76 crore in September 2022 up 394.4% from Rs. 3.39 crore in September 2021.

    India Tourism D EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in September 2021.

    India Tourism D shares closed at 337.70 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.54% returns over the last 6 months and -12.80% over the last 12 months.

    India Tourism Development Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations92.2496.2769.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations92.2496.2769.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.8623.1214.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.8923.3929.29
    Depreciation2.271.571.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.1333.8225.54
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.1114.37-1.10
    Other Income5.393.222.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.4917.591.68
    Interest0.190.190.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.3117.401.34
    Exceptional Items0.530.030.36
    P/L Before Tax14.8317.431.70
    Tax2.917.10-2.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.9210.333.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.04-0.03-0.17
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.8910.303.72
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.120.230.11
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.0110.533.83
    Equity Share Capital85.7785.7785.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.181.260.19
    Diluted EPS1.181.260.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.181.260.19
    Diluted EPS1.181.260.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
