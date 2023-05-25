India Tourism D Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 156.47 crore, up 83.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Tourism Development Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 156.47 crore in March 2023 up 83.04% from Rs. 85.49 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.00 crore in March 2023 up 199.3% from Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.38 crore in March 2023 up 8609.68% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022.
India Tourism D EPS has increased to Rs. 1.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.55 in March 2022.
India Tourism D shares closed at 323.05 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.67% returns over the last 6 months and -4.03% over the last 12 months.
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|156.47
|118.04
|85.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|156.47
|118.04
|85.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|38.56
|25.83
|13.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.72
|--
|7.59
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.74
|--
|0.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|32.35
|30.50
|26.34
|Depreciation
|1.23
|1.94
|1.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|55.39
|38.31
|42.26
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22.97
|21.46
|-6.75
|Other Income
|2.18
|6.17
|4.84
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.15
|27.63
|-1.91
|Interest
|0.15
|0.36
|0.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|25.01
|27.26
|-2.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|3.88
|P/L Before Tax
|25.01
|27.26
|1.78
|Tax
|11.25
|4.62
|-3.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|13.75
|22.65
|4.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.03
|-0.04
|-0.16
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|13.72
|22.61
|4.75
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.28
|0.01
|-0.07
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|14.00
|22.62
|4.68
|Equity Share Capital
|85.77
|85.77
|85.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.64
|2.65
|0.55
|Diluted EPS
|1.64
|2.65
|0.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.64
|2.65
|0.55
|Diluted EPS
|1.64
|2.65
|0.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited