    India Tourism D Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 156.47 crore, up 83.04% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Tourism Development Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 156.47 crore in March 2023 up 83.04% from Rs. 85.49 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.00 crore in March 2023 up 199.3% from Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.38 crore in March 2023 up 8609.68% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022.

    India Tourism D EPS has increased to Rs. 1.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.55 in March 2022.

    India Tourism D shares closed at 323.05 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.67% returns over the last 6 months and -4.03% over the last 12 months.

    India Tourism Development Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations156.47118.0485.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations156.47118.0485.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials38.5625.8313.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.72--7.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.74--0.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.3530.5026.34
    Depreciation1.231.941.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses55.3938.3142.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.9721.46-6.75
    Other Income2.186.174.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.1527.63-1.91
    Interest0.150.360.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.0127.26-2.09
    Exceptional Items----3.88
    P/L Before Tax25.0127.261.78
    Tax11.254.62-3.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.7522.654.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.03-0.04-0.16
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.7222.614.75
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.280.01-0.07
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.0022.624.68
    Equity Share Capital85.7785.7785.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.642.650.55
    Diluted EPS1.642.650.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.642.650.55
    Diluted EPS1.642.650.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 25, 2023 10:33 am