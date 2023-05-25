India Tourism D Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 156.47 crore, up 83.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 156.47 crore in March 2023 up 83.04% from Rs. 85.49 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.00 crore in March 2023 up 199.3% from Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.38 crore in March 2023 up 8609.68% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022.

India Tourism D EPS has increased to Rs. 1.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.55 in March 2022.

India Tourism D shares closed at 323.05 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.67% returns over the last 6 months and -4.03% over the last 12 months.