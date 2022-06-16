India Tourism D Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 85.49 crore, up 10.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Tourism Development Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 85.49 crore in March 2022 up 10.61% from Rs. 77.28 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2022 down 45.05% from Rs. 8.52 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022 down 103.5% from Rs. 8.85 crore in March 2021.
India Tourism D EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.55 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.10 in March 2021.
India Tourism D shares closed at 308.95 on June 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.18% returns over the last 6 months and -20.38% over the last 12 months.
|
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|85.49
|89.84
|77.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|85.49
|89.84
|77.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.68
|27.27
|6.74
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.59
|--
|8.24
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.77
|--
|-1.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|26.34
|23.19
|24.86
|Depreciation
|1.60
|1.66
|1.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|42.26
|34.36
|37.40
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.75
|3.37
|0.01
|Other Income
|4.84
|3.54
|7.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.91
|6.91
|7.02
|Interest
|0.18
|0.19
|0.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.09
|6.71
|6.68
|Exceptional Items
|3.88
|0.36
|0.75
|P/L Before Tax
|1.78
|7.08
|7.43
|Tax
|-3.13
|6.09
|-0.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.91
|0.99
|8.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.16
|-0.05
|-0.31
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.75
|0.94
|7.83
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.07
|0.02
|0.69
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|4.68
|0.96
|8.52
|Equity Share Capital
|85.77
|85.77
|85.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.55
|0.13
|1.10
|Diluted EPS
|0.55
|0.13
|1.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.55
|0.13
|1.10
|Diluted EPS
|0.55
|0.13
|1.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited