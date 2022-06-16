India Tourism D Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 85.49 crore, up 10.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.49 crore in March 2022 up 10.61% from Rs. 77.28 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2022 down 45.05% from Rs. 8.52 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022 down 103.5% from Rs. 8.85 crore in March 2021.

India Tourism D EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.55 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.10 in March 2021.

India Tourism D shares closed at 308.95 on June 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.18% returns over the last 6 months and -20.38% over the last 12 months.