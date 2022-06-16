 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India Tourism D Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 85.49 crore, up 10.61% Y-o-Y

Jun 16, 2022 / 08:12 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Tourism Development Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 85.49 crore in March 2022 up 10.61% from Rs. 77.28 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2022 down 45.05% from Rs. 8.52 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022 down 103.5% from Rs. 8.85 crore in March 2021.

India Tourism D EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.55 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.10 in March 2021.

India Tourism D shares closed at 308.95 on June 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.18% returns over the last 6 months and -20.38% over the last 12 months.

India Tourism Development Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 85.49 89.84 77.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 85.49 89.84 77.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 13.68 27.27 6.74
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.59 -- 8.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.77 -- -1.79
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 26.34 23.19 24.86
Depreciation 1.60 1.66 1.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 42.26 34.36 37.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.75 3.37 0.01
Other Income 4.84 3.54 7.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.91 6.91 7.02
Interest 0.18 0.19 0.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.09 6.71 6.68
Exceptional Items 3.88 0.36 0.75
P/L Before Tax 1.78 7.08 7.43
Tax -3.13 6.09 -0.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.91 0.99 8.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.16 -0.05 -0.31
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.75 0.94 7.83
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.07 0.02 0.69
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4.68 0.96 8.52
Equity Share Capital 85.77 85.77 85.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.55 0.13 1.10
Diluted EPS 0.55 0.13 1.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.55 0.13 1.10
Diluted EPS 0.55 0.13 1.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 16, 2022 08:00 am
