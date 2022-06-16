English
    India Tourism D Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 85.49 crore, up 10.61% Y-o-Y

    June 16, 2022 / 08:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Tourism Development Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 85.49 crore in March 2022 up 10.61% from Rs. 77.28 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2022 down 45.05% from Rs. 8.52 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022 down 103.5% from Rs. 8.85 crore in March 2021.

    India Tourism D EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.55 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.10 in March 2021.

    India Tourism D shares closed at 308.95 on June 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.18% returns over the last 6 months and -20.38% over the last 12 months.

    India Tourism Development Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations85.4989.8477.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations85.4989.8477.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.6827.276.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.59--8.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.77---1.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.3423.1924.86
    Depreciation1.601.661.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.2634.3637.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.753.370.01
    Other Income4.843.547.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.916.917.02
    Interest0.180.190.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.096.716.68
    Exceptional Items3.880.360.75
    P/L Before Tax1.787.087.43
    Tax-3.136.09-0.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.910.998.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.16-0.05-0.31
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.750.947.83
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.070.020.69
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.680.968.52
    Equity Share Capital85.7785.7785.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.550.131.10
    Diluted EPS0.550.131.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.550.131.10
    Diluted EPS0.550.131.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #India Tourism D #India Tourism Development Corporation #Results
    first published: Jun 16, 2022 08:00 am
