India Tourism D Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 118.17 crore, up 22.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 118.17 crore in June 2023 up 22.75% from Rs. 96.27 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.41 crore in June 2023 up 65.37% from Rs. 10.53 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.82 crore in June 2023 up 39.98% from Rs. 19.16 crore in June 2022.

India Tourism D EPS has increased to Rs. 2.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.26 in June 2022.

India Tourism D shares closed at 377.15 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.05% returns over the last 6 months and 14.88% over the last 12 months.