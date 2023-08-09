English
    India Tourism D Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 118.17 crore, up 22.75% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Tourism Development Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 118.17 crore in June 2023 up 22.75% from Rs. 96.27 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.41 crore in June 2023 up 65.37% from Rs. 10.53 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.82 crore in June 2023 up 39.98% from Rs. 19.16 crore in June 2022.

    India Tourism D EPS has increased to Rs. 2.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.26 in June 2022.

    India Tourism D shares closed at 377.15 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.05% returns over the last 6 months and 14.88% over the last 12 months.

    India Tourism Development Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations118.17156.4796.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations118.17156.4796.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials37.3838.5623.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods--6.72--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks---0.74--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.1832.3523.39
    Depreciation1.671.231.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.2855.3933.82
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.6622.9714.37
    Other Income4.492.183.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.1525.1517.59
    Interest0.200.150.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.9625.0117.40
    Exceptional Items----0.03
    P/L Before Tax24.9625.0117.43
    Tax7.6911.257.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.2713.7510.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.04-0.03-0.03
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.2213.7210.30
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.190.280.23
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates17.4114.0010.53
    Equity Share Capital85.7785.7785.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.031.641.26
    Diluted EPS2.031.641.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.031.641.26
    Diluted EPS2.031.641.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 9, 2023

