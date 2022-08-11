India Tourism D Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 96.27 crore, up 116.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Tourism Development Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 96.27 crore in June 2022 up 116.51% from Rs. 44.47 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.53 crore in June 2022 up 492.03% from Rs. 2.69 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.16 crore in June 2022 up 1298.54% from Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2021.
India Tourism D EPS has increased to Rs. 1.26 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in June 2021.
India Tourism D shares closed at 335.95 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.48% returns over the last 6 months and -7.41% over the last 12 months.
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|96.27
|85.49
|44.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|96.27
|85.49
|44.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23.12
|13.68
|4.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|7.59
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.77
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|23.39
|26.34
|23.05
|Depreciation
|1.57
|1.60
|1.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|33.82
|42.26
|18.67
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.37
|-6.75
|-3.42
|Other Income
|3.22
|4.84
|3.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.59
|-1.91
|-0.29
|Interest
|0.19
|0.18
|0.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|17.40
|-2.09
|-0.61
|Exceptional Items
|0.03
|3.88
|0.01
|P/L Before Tax
|17.43
|1.78
|-0.60
|Tax
|7.10
|-3.13
|2.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|10.33
|4.91
|-3.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.03
|-0.16
|0.14
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|10.30
|4.75
|-3.01
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.23
|-0.07
|0.32
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|10.53
|4.68
|-2.69
|Equity Share Capital
|85.77
|85.77
|85.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.26
|0.55
|-0.32
|Diluted EPS
|1.26
|0.55
|-0.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.26
|0.55
|-0.32
|Diluted EPS
|1.26
|0.55
|-0.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
