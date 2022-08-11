 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India Tourism D Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 96.27 crore, up 116.51% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:29 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Tourism Development Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 96.27 crore in June 2022 up 116.51% from Rs. 44.47 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.53 crore in June 2022 up 492.03% from Rs. 2.69 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.16 crore in June 2022 up 1298.54% from Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2021.

India Tourism D EPS has increased to Rs. 1.26 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in June 2021.

India Tourism D shares closed at 335.95 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.48% returns over the last 6 months and -7.41% over the last 12 months.

India Tourism Development Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 96.27 85.49 44.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 96.27 85.49 44.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 23.12 13.68 4.51
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 7.59 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.77 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.39 26.34 23.05
Depreciation 1.57 1.60 1.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.82 42.26 18.67
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.37 -6.75 -3.42
Other Income 3.22 4.84 3.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.59 -1.91 -0.29
Interest 0.19 0.18 0.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.40 -2.09 -0.61
Exceptional Items 0.03 3.88 0.01
P/L Before Tax 17.43 1.78 -0.60
Tax 7.10 -3.13 2.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.33 4.91 -3.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.03 -0.16 0.14
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.30 4.75 -3.01
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.23 -0.07 0.32
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.53 4.68 -2.69
Equity Share Capital 85.77 85.77 85.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.26 0.55 -0.32
Diluted EPS 1.26 0.55 -0.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.26 0.55 -0.32
Diluted EPS 1.26 0.55 -0.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:11 am
