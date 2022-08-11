India Tourism D Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 96.27 crore, up 116.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 96.27 crore in June 2022 up 116.51% from Rs. 44.47 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.53 crore in June 2022 up 492.03% from Rs. 2.69 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.16 crore in June 2022 up 1298.54% from Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2021.

India Tourism D EPS has increased to Rs. 1.26 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in June 2021.

India Tourism D shares closed at 335.95 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.48% returns over the last 6 months and -7.41% over the last 12 months.