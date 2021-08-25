India Tourism D Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 44.47 crore, up 54.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.47 crore in June 2021 up 54.5% from Rs. 28.78 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.69 crore in June 2021 up 81.57% from Rs. 14.57 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2021 up 111.73% from Rs. 11.68 crore in June 2020.

India Tourism D shares closed at 382.65 on August 24, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.42% returns over the last 6 months and 57.31% over the last 12 months.