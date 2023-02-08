 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India Tourism D Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 118.04 crore, up 31.4% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 01:53 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Tourism Development Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 118.04 crore in December 2022 up 31.4% from Rs. 89.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.62 crore in December 2022 up 2258.16% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.57 crore in December 2022 up 245.04% from Rs. 8.57 crore in December 2021.

India Tourism Development Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 118.04 92.24 89.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 118.04 92.24 89.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 25.83 19.86 27.27
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.50 25.89 23.19
Depreciation 1.94 2.27 1.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 38.31 35.13 34.36
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.46 9.11 3.37
Other Income 6.17 5.39 3.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.63 14.49 6.91
Interest 0.36 0.19 0.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.26 14.31 6.71
Exceptional Items -- 0.53 0.36
P/L Before Tax 27.26 14.83 7.08
Tax 4.62 2.91 6.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.65 11.92 0.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.04 -0.04 -0.05
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.61 11.89 0.94
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.01 0.12 0.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 22.62 12.01 0.96
Equity Share Capital 85.77 85.77 85.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.65 1.18 0.13
Diluted EPS 2.65 1.18 0.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.65 1.18 0.13
Diluted EPS 2.65 1.18 0.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
