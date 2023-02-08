India Tourism D Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 118.04 crore, up 31.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 118.04 crore in December 2022 up 31.4% from Rs. 89.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.62 crore in December 2022 up 2258.16% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.57 crore in December 2022 up 245.04% from Rs. 8.57 crore in December 2021.