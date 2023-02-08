English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    India Tourism D Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 118.04 crore, up 31.4% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 01:53 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Tourism Development Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 118.04 crore in December 2022 up 31.4% from Rs. 89.84 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.62 crore in December 2022 up 2258.16% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.57 crore in December 2022 up 245.04% from Rs. 8.57 crore in December 2021.

    India Tourism Development Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations118.0492.2489.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations118.0492.2489.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.8319.8627.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.5025.8923.19
    Depreciation1.942.271.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.3135.1334.36
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.469.113.37
    Other Income6.175.393.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.6314.496.91
    Interest0.360.190.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.2614.316.71
    Exceptional Items--0.530.36
    P/L Before Tax27.2614.837.08
    Tax4.622.916.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.6511.920.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.04-0.04-0.05
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.6111.890.94
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.010.120.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates22.6212.010.96
    Equity Share Capital85.7785.7785.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.651.180.13
    Diluted EPS2.651.180.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.651.180.13
    Diluted EPS2.651.180.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited