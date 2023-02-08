India Tourism D Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 118.04 crore, up 31.4% Y-o-Y
February 08, 2023 / 01:53 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Tourism Development Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 118.04 crore in December 2022 up 31.4% from Rs. 89.84 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.62 crore in December 2022 up 2258.16% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.57 crore in December 2022 up 245.04% from Rs. 8.57 crore in December 2021.
India Tourism D EPS has increased to Rs. 2.65 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2021.
India Tourism D shares closed at 357.65 on February 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.94% returns over the last 6 months and -5.83% over the last 12 months.
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|118.04
|92.24
|89.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|118.04
|92.24
|89.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|25.83
|19.86
|27.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|30.50
|25.89
|23.19
|Depreciation
|1.94
|2.27
|1.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|38.31
|35.13
|34.36
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.46
|9.11
|3.37
|Other Income
|6.17
|5.39
|3.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|27.63
|14.49
|6.91
|Interest
|0.36
|0.19
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|27.26
|14.31
|6.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.53
|0.36
|P/L Before Tax
|27.26
|14.83
|7.08
|Tax
|4.62
|2.91
|6.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|22.65
|11.92
|0.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.04
|-0.04
|-0.05
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|22.61
|11.89
|0.94
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.01
|0.12
|0.02
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|22.62
|12.01
|0.96
|Equity Share Capital
|85.77
|85.77
|85.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.65
|1.18
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|2.65
|1.18
|0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.65
|1.18
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|2.65
|1.18
|0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited