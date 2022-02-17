India Tourism D Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 89.84 crore, up 103.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.84 crore in December 2021 up 103.17% from Rs. 44.22 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2021 up 110.18% from Rs. 9.42 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.57 crore in December 2021 up 226.22% from Rs. 6.79 crore in December 2020.

India Tourism D EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.26 in December 2020.

India Tourism D shares closed at 368.20 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.86% returns over the last 6 months and 21.56% over the last 12 months.