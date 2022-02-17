India Tourism D Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 89.84 crore, up 103.17% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Tourism Development Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 89.84 crore in December 2021 up 103.17% from Rs. 44.22 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2021 up 110.18% from Rs. 9.42 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.57 crore in December 2021 up 226.22% from Rs. 6.79 crore in December 2020.
India Tourism D EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.26 in December 2020.
India Tourism D shares closed at 368.20 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.86% returns over the last 6 months and 21.56% over the last 12 months.
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|89.84
|69.61
|44.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|89.84
|69.61
|44.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|27.27
|14.16
|8.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|23.19
|29.29
|27.35
|Depreciation
|1.66
|1.71
|1.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|34.36
|25.54
|18.82
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.37
|-1.10
|-12.13
|Other Income
|3.54
|2.78
|3.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.91
|1.68
|-8.61
|Interest
|0.19
|0.34
|0.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.71
|1.34
|-8.88
|Exceptional Items
|0.36
|0.36
|-0.37
|P/L Before Tax
|7.08
|1.70
|-9.25
|Tax
|6.09
|-2.19
|0.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.99
|3.89
|-9.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.05
|-0.17
|-0.61
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.94
|3.72
|-10.45
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|0.61
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.02
|0.11
|0.41
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.96
|3.83
|-9.42
|Equity Share Capital
|85.77
|85.77
|85.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.13
|0.19
|-1.26
|Diluted EPS
|0.13
|0.19
|-1.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.13
|0.19
|-1.26
|Diluted EPS
|0.13
|0.19
|-1.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited