India Tourism D Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 44.22 crore, down 58.1% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2021 / 12:24 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Tourism Development Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 44.22 crore in December 2020 down 58.1% from Rs. 105.53 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.21 crore in December 2020 up 11.96% from Rs. 10.01 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.79 crore in December 2020 down 128.39% from Rs. 23.92 crore in December 2019.
India Tourism D shares closed at 302.25 on February 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.59% returns over the last 6 months and -4.86% over the last 12 months.
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|44.22
|26.68
|105.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|44.22
|26.68
|105.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.36
|2.91
|22.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|27.35
|27.35
|31.61
|Depreciation
|1.82
|1.59
|1.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.82
|17.01
|31.96
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.13
|-22.18
|17.82
|Other Income
|3.51
|3.12
|4.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.61
|-19.07
|22.19
|Interest
|0.26
|0.26
|0.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.88
|-19.33
|21.98
|Exceptional Items
|-0.37
|1.06
|0.06
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.25
|-18.27
|22.04
|Tax
|0.59
|1.48
|12.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.84
|-19.76
|9.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.61
|0.56
|-0.09
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.45
|-19.20
|9.74
|Minority Interest
|-0.41
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.41
|0.74
|0.26
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|11.21
|-18.46
|10.01
|Equity Share Capital
|85.77
|85.77
|85.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.26
|-2.21
|1.17
|Diluted EPS
|-1.26
|-2.21
|1.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.26
|-2.21
|1.17
|Diluted EPS
|-1.26
|-2.21
|1.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited