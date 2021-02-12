India Tourism D Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 44.22 crore, down 58.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.22 crore in December 2020 down 58.1% from Rs. 105.53 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.21 crore in December 2020 up 11.96% from Rs. 10.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.79 crore in December 2020 down 128.39% from Rs. 23.92 crore in December 2019.

India Tourism D shares closed at 302.25 on February 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.59% returns over the last 6 months and -4.86% over the last 12 months.