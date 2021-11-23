India Sucrose Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 57.67 crore, down 22.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.67 crore in September 2021 down 22.34% from Rs. 74.26 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.76 crore in September 2021 up 147.29% from Rs. 5.16 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.04 crore in September 2021 down 52.18% from Rs. 12.63 crore in September 2020.

India Sucrose EPS has increased to Rs. 8.27 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.01 in September 2020.

India Sucrose shares closed at 42.80 on November 22, 2021 (BSE)