 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

India Sucrose Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 212.89 crore, up 1.77% Y-o-Y

Jun 20, 2022 / 08:28 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Sucrose are:

Net Sales at Rs 212.89 crore in March 2022 up 1.77% from Rs. 209.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.76 crore in March 2022 up 2.06% from Rs. 20.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.56 crore in March 2022 up 24.88% from Rs. 34.08 crore in March 2021.

India Sucrose EPS has increased to Rs. 13.40 in March 2022 from Rs. 13.15 in March 2021.

India Sucrose shares closed at 54.35 on June 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 18.15% returns over the last 6 months and 60.56% over the last 12 months.

India Sucrose
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 212.89 91.60 209.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 212.89 91.60 209.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 228.61 74.46 208.89
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -75.74 -5.84 -46.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.44 2.64 3.64
Depreciation 1.82 1.73 1.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.74 10.48 11.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.02 8.13 30.51
Other Income 3.72 1.63 1.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.74 9.76 32.17
Interest 7.75 5.91 4.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.99 3.85 27.55
Exceptional Items -- -- 0.02
P/L Before Tax 32.99 3.85 27.57
Tax 12.23 1.17 7.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.76 2.68 20.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.76 2.68 20.34
Equity Share Capital 17.05 15.46 15.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.40 1.75 13.15
Diluted EPS 13.26 1.75 13.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.40 1.75 13.15
Diluted EPS 13.26 1.75 13.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #India Sucrose #Results #sugar
first published: Jun 20, 2022 08:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.