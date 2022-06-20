India Sucrose Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 212.89 crore, up 1.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 212.89 crore in March 2022 up 1.77% from Rs. 209.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.76 crore in March 2022 up 2.06% from Rs. 20.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.56 crore in March 2022 up 24.88% from Rs. 34.08 crore in March 2021.

India Sucrose EPS has increased to Rs. 13.40 in March 2022 from Rs. 13.15 in March 2021.

India Sucrose shares closed at 54.35 on June 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 18.15% returns over the last 6 months and 60.56% over the last 12 months.