English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    India Sucrose Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 212.89 crore, up 1.77% Y-o-Y

    June 20, 2022 / 08:28 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Sucrose are:

    Net Sales at Rs 212.89 crore in March 2022 up 1.77% from Rs. 209.19 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.76 crore in March 2022 up 2.06% from Rs. 20.34 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.56 crore in March 2022 up 24.88% from Rs. 34.08 crore in March 2021.

    India Sucrose EPS has increased to Rs. 13.40 in March 2022 from Rs. 13.15 in March 2021.

    Close

    India Sucrose shares closed at 54.35 on June 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 18.15% returns over the last 6 months and 60.56% over the last 12 months.

    India Sucrose
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations212.8991.60209.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations212.8991.60209.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials228.6174.46208.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-75.74-5.84-46.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.442.643.64
    Depreciation1.821.731.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.7410.4811.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.028.1330.51
    Other Income3.721.631.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.749.7632.17
    Interest7.755.914.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.993.8527.55
    Exceptional Items----0.02
    P/L Before Tax32.993.8527.57
    Tax12.231.177.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.762.6820.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.762.6820.34
    Equity Share Capital17.0515.4615.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.401.7513.15
    Diluted EPS13.261.7513.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.401.7513.15
    Diluted EPS13.261.7513.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #India Sucrose #Results #sugar
    first published: Jun 20, 2022 08:22 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.