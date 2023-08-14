English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    India Sucrose Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.18 crore, up 34.58% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 08:16 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Sucrose are:

    Net Sales at Rs 111.18 crore in June 2023 up 34.58% from Rs. 82.61 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2023 down 10.99% from Rs. 1.91 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.14 crore in June 2023 up 18.38% from Rs. 11.10 crore in June 2022.

    India Sucrose EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.98 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.10 in June 2022.

    India Sucrose shares closed at 85.84 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 44.88% returns over the last 6 months and 49.94% over the last 12 months.

    India Sucrose
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations111.18189.2282.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations111.18189.2282.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials37.96232.8636.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks49.78-100.9622.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.124.242.81
    Depreciation2.703.031.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.3918.4911.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.2331.567.95
    Other Income4.212.571.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.4434.139.36
    Interest6.776.386.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.6727.752.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.6727.752.87
    Tax1.974.440.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.7023.311.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.7023.311.91
    Equity Share Capital17.3817.3817.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.9813.421.10
    Diluted EPS0.9813.421.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.9813.421.10
    Diluted EPS0.9813.421.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #India Sucrose #Results #sugar
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 08:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!