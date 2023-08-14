India Sucrose Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.18 crore, up 34.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.18 crore in June 2023 up 34.58% from Rs. 82.61 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2023 down 10.99% from Rs. 1.91 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.14 crore in June 2023 up 18.38% from Rs. 11.10 crore in June 2022.

India Sucrose EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.98 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.10 in June 2022.

India Sucrose shares closed at 85.84 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 44.88% returns over the last 6 months and 49.94% over the last 12 months.