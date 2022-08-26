 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India Sucrose Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 82.61 crore, up 2.48% Y-o-Y

Aug 26, 2022 / 07:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Sucrose are:

Net Sales at Rs 82.61 crore in June 2022 up 2.48% from Rs. 80.61 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.91 crore in June 2022 up 76.36% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.10 crore in June 2022 up 78.46% from Rs. 6.22 crore in June 2021.

India Sucrose EPS has increased to Rs. 1.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.70 in June 2021.

India Sucrose shares closed at 60.80 on August 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.12% returns over the last 6 months and 22.09% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 82.61 212.89 80.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 82.61 212.89 80.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 36.34 228.61 2.40
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 22.20 -75.74 61.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.81 4.44 2.24
Depreciation 1.74 1.82 1.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.57 16.74 9.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.95 37.02 3.92
Other Income 1.41 3.72 0.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.36 40.74 4.55
Interest 6.49 7.75 2.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.87 32.99 1.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.87 32.99 1.71
Tax 0.96 12.23 0.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.91 20.76 1.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.91 20.76 1.08
Equity Share Capital 17.38 17.05 15.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.10 13.40 0.70
Diluted EPS 1.10 13.26 0.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.10 13.40 0.70
Diluted EPS 1.10 13.26 0.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 26, 2022 07:11 pm
