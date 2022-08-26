India Sucrose Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 82.61 crore, up 2.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.61 crore in June 2022 up 2.48% from Rs. 80.61 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.91 crore in June 2022 up 76.36% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.10 crore in June 2022 up 78.46% from Rs. 6.22 crore in June 2021.

India Sucrose EPS has increased to Rs. 1.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.70 in June 2021.

India Sucrose shares closed at 60.80 on August 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.12% returns over the last 6 months and 22.09% over the last 12 months.