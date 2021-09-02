India Sucrose Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 80.61 crore, up 16.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.61 crore in June 2021 up 16.17% from Rs. 69.39 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2021 up 146.88% from Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.22 crore in June 2021 up 65.87% from Rs. 3.75 crore in June 2020.

India Sucrose EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.49 in June 2020.

India Sucrose shares closed at 46.75 on September 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 99.36% returns over the last 6 months and 92.78% over the last 12 months.