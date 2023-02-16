 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India Sucrose Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.89 crore, up 13.42% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Sucrose are:

Net Sales at Rs 103.89 crore in December 2022 up 13.42% from Rs. 91.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.44 crore in December 2022 up 140.3% from Rs. 2.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.82 crore in December 2022 up 89.9% from Rs. 11.49 crore in December 2021.

India Sucrose
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 103.89 76.06 91.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 103.89 76.06 91.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 89.23 -- 74.46
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.82 61.85 -5.84
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.24 3.54 2.64
Depreciation 1.92 1.75 1.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.34 8.05 10.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.98 0.87 8.13
Other Income 3.92 2.84 1.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.90 3.71 9.76
Interest 5.66 6.37 5.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.24 -2.66 3.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.24 -2.66 3.85
Tax 7.80 -0.99 1.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.44 -1.67 2.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.44 -1.67 2.68
Equity Share Capital 17.38 17.38 15.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.70 -0.95 1.75
Diluted EPS 3.70 -0.95 1.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.70 -0.95 1.75
Diluted EPS 3.70 -0.95 1.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited