India Sucrose Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.89 crore, up 13.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.89 crore in December 2022 up 13.42% from Rs. 91.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.44 crore in December 2022 up 140.3% from Rs. 2.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.82 crore in December 2022 up 89.9% from Rs. 11.49 crore in December 2021.