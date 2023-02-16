India Sucrose Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.89 crore, up 13.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.89 crore in December 2022 up 13.42% from Rs. 91.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.44 crore in December 2022 up 140.3% from Rs. 2.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.82 crore in December 2022 up 89.9% from Rs. 11.49 crore in December 2021.

India Sucrose EPS has increased to Rs. 3.70 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.75 in December 2021.

India Sucrose shares closed at 58.60 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.17% returns over the last 6 months and -2.98% over the last 12 months.