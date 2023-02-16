English
    India Sucrose Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.89 crore, up 13.42% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Sucrose are:

    Net Sales at Rs 103.89 crore in December 2022 up 13.42% from Rs. 91.60 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.44 crore in December 2022 up 140.3% from Rs. 2.68 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.82 crore in December 2022 up 89.9% from Rs. 11.49 crore in December 2021.

    India Sucrose EPS has increased to Rs. 3.70 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.75 in December 2021.

    India Sucrose shares closed at 58.60 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.17% returns over the last 6 months and -2.98% over the last 12 months.

    India Sucrose
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations103.8976.0691.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations103.8976.0691.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials89.23--74.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.8261.85-5.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.243.542.64
    Depreciation1.921.751.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.348.0510.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.980.878.13
    Other Income3.922.841.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.903.719.76
    Interest5.666.375.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.24-2.663.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.24-2.663.85
    Tax7.80-0.991.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.44-1.672.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.44-1.672.68
    Equity Share Capital17.3817.3815.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.70-0.951.75
    Diluted EPS3.70-0.951.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.70-0.951.75
    Diluted EPS3.70-0.951.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

