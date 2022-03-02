India Sucrose Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 91.60 crore, up 17.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.60 crore in December 2021 up 17.83% from Rs. 77.74 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.68 crore in December 2021 up 98.52% from Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.49 crore in December 2021 up 44.35% from Rs. 7.96 crore in December 2020.

India Sucrose EPS has increased to Rs. 1.75 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.88 in December 2020.

India Sucrose shares closed at 55.10 on February 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.64% returns over the last 6 months and 134.97% over the last 12 months.