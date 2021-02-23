India Sucrose Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 77.74 crore, down 29.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.74 crore in December 2020 down 29.09% from Rs. 109.63 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2020 down 69.93% from Rs. 4.49 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.96 crore in December 2020 down 42.94% from Rs. 13.95 crore in December 2019.

India Sucrose EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.88 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.90 in December 2019.

India Sucrose shares closed at 22.60 on February 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given -9.78% returns over the last 6 months and 2.26% over the last 12 months.