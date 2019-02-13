India Sucrose Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 90.26 crore, up 44.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Sucrose are:
Net Sales at Rs 90.26 crore in December 2018 up 44.33% from Rs. 62.54 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.73 crore in December 2018 up 70.69% from Rs. 5.90 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2018 up 105.15% from Rs. 6.79 crore in December 2017.
India Sucrose shares closed at 14.70 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -19.23% returns over the last 6 months and -65.65% over the last 12 months.
|
|India Sucrose
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|90.26
|67.35
|62.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|90.26
|67.35
|62.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|32.83
|--
|67.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|48.56
|49.93
|-7.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.18
|1.93
|2.34
|Depreciation
|1.08
|2.98
|1.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.24
|3.84
|7.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.63
|8.67
|-9.52
|Other Income
|0.90
|0.27
|1.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.73
|8.94
|-8.39
|Interest
|3.42
|6.97
|0.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.15
|1.97
|-8.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.15
|1.97
|-8.71
|Tax
|-2.42
|1.91
|-2.81
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.73
|0.06
|-5.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.73
|0.06
|-5.90
|Equity Share Capital
|15.42
|15.42
|15.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.12
|0.05
|-3.82
|Diluted EPS
|-1.12
|0.05
|-2.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.12
|0.05
|-3.82
|Diluted EPS
|-1.12
|0.05
|-2.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited