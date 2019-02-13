India Sucrose Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 90.26 crore, up 44.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.26 crore in December 2018 up 44.33% from Rs. 62.54 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.73 crore in December 2018 up 70.69% from Rs. 5.90 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2018 up 105.15% from Rs. 6.79 crore in December 2017.

India Sucrose shares closed at 14.70 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -19.23% returns over the last 6 months and -65.65% over the last 12 months.